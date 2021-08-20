Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 310,000 Shares of TuSimple

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 300,000 shares of autonomous vehicle maker TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund slipped more than 1% in the day’s session. However, the fund’s share price has improved greatly over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 313,462 shares of TuSimple. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 30% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF PLTR Palantir Technologies 251,100 ARKG ZY Zymergen 109,777 ARKG SURF Surface Oncology 86,170 ARKG SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 435,860 ARKG SMFR Sema4 176,046 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 18,596 ARKG DYNS Dynamics Special Purpose 3,110 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 159,178 ARKG MASS 908 Devices 1,340 ARKK VCYT Veracyte 1,179 ARKK TSP TuSimple 313,462 ARKK SGFY Signify Health 149,483 ARKK NTLA Intellia Therapeutics 24,047 ARKK EDIT Editas Medicine 33,416 ARKK CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 30,000 ARKK BEAM Beam Therapeutics 44,996 ARKQ SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 10,438 ARKQ MKFG Markforged 77,409 ARKQ KMTUY Komatsu 21,426 ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 10,422 ARKW GENI Genius Sports 343,796 ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 10,377 ARKW LPSN LivePerson 300 ARKX PLTR Palantir Technologies 117,311



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

