Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 310,000 Shares of TuSimple

Chris Lange
August 20, 2021 9:41 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 300,000 shares of autonomous vehicle maker TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund slipped more than 1% in the day’s session. However, the fund’s share price has improved greatly over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 313,462 shares of TuSimple. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 30% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF PLTR Palantir Technologies 251,100
ARKG ZY Zymergen 109,777
ARKG SURF Surface Oncology 86,170
ARKG SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 435,860
ARKG SMFR Sema4 176,046
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 18,596
ARKG DYNS Dynamics Special Purpose 3,110
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 159,178
ARKG MASS 908 Devices 1,340
ARKK VCYT Veracyte 1,179
ARKK TSP TuSimple 313,462
ARKK SGFY Signify Health 149,483
ARKK NTLA Intellia Therapeutics 24,047
ARKK EDIT Editas Medicine 33,416
ARKK CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 30,000
ARKK BEAM Beam Therapeutics 44,996
ARKQ SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 10,438
ARKQ MKFG Markforged 77,409
ARKQ KMTUY Komatsu 21,426
ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 10,422
ARKW GENI Genius Sports 343,796
ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 10,377
ARKW LPSN LivePerson 300
ARKX PLTR Palantir Technologies 117,311


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
5 Red-Hot Gaming Stocks to Buy Now With the NFL Betting Season Right Around the Corner

Read more: Investing, ARKK, TSP, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

A Big Correction May Be Coming: Goldman Sachs Says Buy High-Dividend REITs Now

5 Scorching Hot Stocks to Buy That Trade Under $10 and Have Big-Time Upside...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/13

Goldman Sachs Says Buy 3 Sizzling Stocks Now With Up to 150% Upside Potential