Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 310,000 Shares of TuSimple

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 300,000 shares of autonomous vehicle maker TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund slipped more than 1% in the day’s session. However, the fund’s share price has improved greatly over the past year.
Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 313,462 shares of TuSimple. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 30% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|251,100
|ARKG
|ZY
|Zymergen
|109,777
|ARKG
|SURF
|Surface Oncology
|86,170
|ARKG
|SRNG
|Soaring Eagle Acquisition
|435,860
|ARKG
|SMFR
|Sema4
|176,046
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|18,596
|ARKG
|DYNS
|Dynamics Special Purpose
|3,110
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|159,178
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 Devices
|1,340
|ARKK
|VCYT
|Veracyte
|1,179
|ARKK
|TSP
|TuSimple
|313,462
|ARKK
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|149,483
|ARKK
|NTLA
|Intellia Therapeutics
|24,047
|ARKK
|EDIT
|Editas Medicine
|33,416
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|30,000
|ARKK
|BEAM
|Beam Therapeutics
|44,996
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|Jaws Spitfire Acquisition
|10,438
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|77,409
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|Komatsu
|21,426
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|10,422
|ARKW
|GENI
|Genius Sports
|343,796
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Ventures Acquisition II
|10,377
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LivePerson
|300
|ARKX
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|117,311
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
5 Red-Hot Gaming Stocks to Buy Now With the NFL Betting Season Right Around the Corner