Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of This COVID-19 Vaccine Supplier

Chris Lange
August 19, 2021 10:23 am
One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 150,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Wednesday, as the price of this fund was flat in Wednesday’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 158,788 shares of Pfizer. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $7.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 31% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF PATH UiPath 80,400
ARKF PLTR Palantir Technologies 93,189
ARKF Z Zillow 21,507
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 3,791
ARKG SURF Surface Oncology 41,741
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 130,116
ARKG VCYT Veracyte 33,477
ARKG PFE Pfizer 158,788
ARKG NVTA Invitae 242,234
ARKG ZY Zymergen 34,547
ARKG MASS 908 Devices 21,511
ARKG EXAS Exact Sciences 134,729
ARKG DYNS Dynamics Special Purpose 92,700
ARKG CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 19,000
ARKG SMFR Sema4 307,823
ARKK TSP TuSimple 130,152
ARKK SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 180,000
ARKK SGFY Signify Health 120,721
ARKK NVTA Invitae 118,534
ARKK NTLA Intellia Therapeutics 67,593
ARKK CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 18,436
ARKK BEAM Beam Therapeutics 4,174
ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 102
ARKK EDIT Editas Medicine 17,973
ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 19,814
ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 14,731
ARKQ KMTUY Komatsu 103,400
ARKQ MKFG Markforged 102,260
ARKQ TSP TuSimple 90,773
ARKW CND Concord Acquisition 20,000
ARKW GENI Genius Sports 241,657
ARKW KVSB Khosla Venture Acquisition II 9,053
ARKW LPSN LivePerson 46,116


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

