Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of This COVID-19 Vaccine Supplier

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 150,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Wednesday, as the price of this fund was flat in Wednesday’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 158,788 shares of Pfizer. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $7.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 31% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF PATH UiPath 80,400 ARKF PLTR Palantir Technologies 93,189 ARKF Z Zillow 21,507 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 3,791 ARKG SURF Surface Oncology 41,741 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 130,116 ARKG VCYT Veracyte 33,477 ARKG PFE Pfizer 158,788 ARKG NVTA Invitae 242,234 ARKG ZY Zymergen 34,547 ARKG MASS 908 Devices 21,511 ARKG EXAS Exact Sciences 134,729 ARKG DYNS Dynamics Special Purpose 92,700 ARKG CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 19,000 ARKG SMFR Sema4 307,823 ARKK TSP TuSimple 130,152 ARKK SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 180,000 ARKK SGFY Signify Health 120,721 ARKK NVTA Invitae 118,534 ARKK NTLA Intellia Therapeutics 67,593 ARKK CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 18,436 ARKK BEAM Beam Therapeutics 4,174 ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 102 ARKK EDIT Editas Medicine 17,973 ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 19,814 ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 14,731 ARKQ KMTUY Komatsu 103,400 ARKQ MKFG Markforged 102,260 ARKQ TSP TuSimple 90,773 ARKW CND Concord Acquisition 20,000 ARKW GENI Genius Sports 241,657 ARKW KVSB Khosla Venture Acquisition II 9,053 ARKW LPSN LivePerson 46,116



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

