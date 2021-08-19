Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of This COVID-19 Vaccine Supplier

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 150,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Wednesday, as the price of this fund was flat in Wednesday’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 158,788 shares of Pfizer. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $7.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 31% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|PATH
|UiPath
|80,400
|ARKF
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|93,189
|ARKF
|Z
|Zillow
|21,507
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|3,791
|ARKG
|SURF
|Surface Oncology
|41,741
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|130,116
|ARKG
|VCYT
|Veracyte
|33,477
|ARKG
|PFE
|Pfizer
|158,788
|ARKG
|NVTA
|Invitae
|242,234
|ARKG
|ZY
|Zymergen
|34,547
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 Devices
|21,511
|ARKG
|EXAS
|Exact Sciences
|134,729
|ARKG
|DYNS
|Dynamics Special Purpose
|92,700
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|19,000
|ARKG
|SMFR
|Sema4
|307,823
|ARKK
|TSP
|TuSimple
|130,152
|ARKK
|SRNG
|Soaring Eagle Acquisition
|180,000
|ARKK
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|120,721
|ARKK
|NVTA
|Invitae
|118,534
|ARKK
|NTLA
|Intellia Therapeutics
|67,593
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|18,436
|ARKK
|BEAM
|Beam Therapeutics
|4,174
|ARKK
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|102
|ARKK
|EDIT
|Editas Medicine
|17,973
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|19,814
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|Blade Air Mobility
|14,731
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|Komatsu
|103,400
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|102,260
|ARKQ
|TSP
|TuSimple
|90,773
|ARKW
|CND
|Concord Acquisition
|20,000
|ARKW
|GENI
|Genius Sports
|241,657
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Venture Acquisition II
|9,053
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LivePerson
|46,116
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.