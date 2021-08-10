Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 7 Million Shares of This Biotech-Focused SPAC

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 7 million shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG) on Monday, as the share price of these exchange-traded funds were up around 1% in the day’s session. Their share prices have greatly improved over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 4,512,926 shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 2,506,461 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $70.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up 57% over the past 52 weeks and ARKK is up 54%.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG ADPT Adaptive Biotechnologies 232,610 ARKG SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 4,512,926 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 30,490 ARKK Z Zillow 101,994 ARKK TSP TuSimple 316,814 ARKK SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 2,506,461 ARKQ MKFG Markforged 57,406 ARKQ PATH UiPath 8,178 ARKW LPSN LivePerson 22,696 ARKW Z Zillow 24,750 ARKW PATH UiPath 8,641 ARKX BLDE Blade Air Mobility 16,370 ARKX KTOS Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 49,634



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

