Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 7 Million Shares of This Biotech-Focused SPAC

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 7 million shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG) on Monday, as the share price of these exchange-traded funds were up around 1% in the day’s session. Their share prices have greatly improved over the past year.
Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 4,512,926 shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 2,506,461 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $70.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up 57% over the past 52 weeks and ARKK is up 54%.
Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|ADPT
|Adaptive Biotechnologies
|232,610
|ARKG
|SRNG
|Soaring Eagle Acquisition
|4,512,926
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|30,490
|ARKK
|Z
|Zillow
|101,994
|ARKK
|TSP
|TuSimple
|316,814
|ARKK
|SRNG
|Soaring Eagle Acquisition
|2,506,461
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|57,406
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UiPath
|8,178
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LivePerson
|22,696
|ARKW
|Z
|Zillow
|24,750
|ARKW
|PATH
|UiPath
|8,641
|ARKX
|BLDE
|Blade Air Mobility
|16,370
|ARKX
|KTOS
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|49,634
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.