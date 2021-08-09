Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/9

Futures fell across the board for the U.S. broad markets on Monday night as concerns are mounting around the delta variant of the coronavirus. Despite markets pulling back, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest funds had a strong showing on Monday. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up 2% on the day, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group, up 0.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 9, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 232,610 shares of Adaptive Bio, Buy 4,512,926 shares of Soaring Eagle, & Buy 30,490 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 101,994 shares of Zillow Group, Buy 316,814 shares of TuSimple, & Buy 2,506,461 shares of Soaring Eagle.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 57,406 shares of Markforged & Buy 8,178 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 22,696 shares of Liveperson, Buy 24,750 shares of Zillow, & Buy 8,641 shares of UiPath.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 16,370 shares of Blade Air Mobility & Buy 49,634 shares of Kratos Defense.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 232,610 ARKG Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 4,512,926 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 30,490 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 101,994 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 316,814 ARKK Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 2,506,461 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 57,406 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 8,178 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 22,696 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 24,750 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 8,641 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 16,370 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 49,634

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.