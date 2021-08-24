Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 160,000 Shares of Pfizer

Chris Lange
August 24, 2021 8:15 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 150,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Monday, as the price of this fund was up over 3% in the day’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 165,982 shares of Pfizer. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 32% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Monday:

FUND Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PATH UIPATH 22424
ARKG SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION 382143
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 114476
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 91549
ARKG PFE PFIZER 165982
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 3200
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II 25401
ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 1100
ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 55219
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 56871
ARKK SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION 796762
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 116171
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 151829
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 17667
ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 263485
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 135740
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 19077
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 44150
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 15003
ARKQ JD JD.COM 164889
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 97891
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 2300
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 9878
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 19734
ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 15000
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 33868
ARKX ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 52300
ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 4174
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 6084


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Targets on 4 Strong Buy-Rated Stocks

