Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 160,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 150,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Monday, as the price of this fund was up over 3% in the day’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 165,982 shares of Pfizer. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 32% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Monday:
|FUND
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH
|22424
|ARKG
|SRNG
|SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION
|382143
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|114476
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|91549
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|165982
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|3200
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II
|25401
|ARKG
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|1100
|ARKG
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|55219
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|56871
|ARKK
|SRNG
|SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION
|796762
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|116171
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|151829
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|17667
|ARKQ
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|263485
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|135740
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|19077
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|44150
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|15003
|ARKQ
|JD
|JD.COM
|164889
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|97891
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|2300
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|9878
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|19734
|ARKW
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II
|15000
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|33868
|ARKX
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT
|52300
|ARKX
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|4174
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|6084
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.