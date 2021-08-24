Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 160,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 150,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Monday, as the price of this fund was up over 3% in the day’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 165,982 shares of Pfizer. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 32% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Monday:

FUND Ticker Name Shares ARKF PATH UIPATH 22424 ARKG SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION 382143 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 114476 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 91549 ARKG PFE PFIZER 165982 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 3200 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II 25401 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 1100 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 55219 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 56871 ARKK SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION 796762 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 116171 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 151829 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 17667 ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 263485 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 135740 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 19077 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 44150 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 15003 ARKQ JD JD.COM 164889 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 97891 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 2300 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 9878 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 19734 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 15000 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 33868 ARKX ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 52300 ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 4174 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 6084



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

