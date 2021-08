Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 800,000 Shares of Signify Health

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 800,000 shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) on Wednesday, as the price of this fund was up less than 1% in Wednesday’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 807,917 shares of Signify Health. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $19.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 91,300 ARKF ETSY ETSY INC 9,700 ARKF Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 94,576 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 148,073 ARKG SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 90,000 ARKG PATH UIPATH INC 22,717 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 43,599 ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 182,146 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 13,010 ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 345,736 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 159,503 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE INC 119,591 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 179,012 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 807,917 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 30,813 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 5,000 ARKQ VUZI VUZIX CORP 13,605 ARKW Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 20,776 ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 172,685 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 68,256 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 65,895 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 44,918



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.