Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $8 Million Worth of Netflix Stock

A couple of the ARK Invst exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Monday. These funds sold over 14,000 shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares, as the prices of these exchange-traded funds were up around 1% on the day. Note that they are still up over 100% in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 11,846 shares of Netflix and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 2,916 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued this purchases at roughly $7.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKW is up 54% in the past year, and ARKX is relatively flat year to date.
Here is a quick look at all the sales made by ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|SEER
|Seer
|306,616
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|Roche
|154,558
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|19,893
|ARKG
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|876,040
|ARKG
|NVS
|Novartis
|100,687
|ARKG
|CLLS
|Cellectis
|57,671
|ARKK
|SE
|Sea
|55,345
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|60,500
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X Genomics
|9,860
|ARKK
|MCRB
|Sere Therapeutics
|51,484
|ARKW
|NFLX
|Netflix
|11,846
|ARKX
|NFLX
|Netflix
|2,916
|ARKX
|NVDA
|Nvidia
|15,074
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.