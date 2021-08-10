Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $8 Million Worth of Netflix Stock

A couple of the ARK Invst exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Monday. These funds sold over 14,000 shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares, as the prices of these exchange-traded funds were up around 1% on the day. Note that they are still up over 100% in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 11,846 shares of Netflix and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 2,916 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued this purchases at roughly $7.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKW is up 54% in the past year, and ARKX is relatively flat year to date.

Here is a quick look at all the sales made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG SEER Seer 306,616 ARKG RHHBY Roche 154,558 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 19,893 ARKG PSTG Pure Storage 876,040 ARKG NVS Novartis 100,687 ARKG CLLS Cellectis 57,671 ARKK SE Sea 55,345 ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 60,500 ARKK TXG 10X Genomics 9,860 ARKK MCRB Sere Therapeutics 51,484 ARKW NFLX Netflix 11,846 ARKX NFLX Netflix 2,916 ARKX NVDA Nvidia 15,074



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

