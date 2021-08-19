Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 40,000 Shares of Baidu

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 40,000 shares of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 44,810 shares of Baidu. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 43% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 1833HK Ping An Healthcare and Technology 451,500 ARKG TXG 10X Genomics 48,490 ARKG SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics 73,604 ARKG RHHBY Roche 140,600 ARKG REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 19,393 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 9,907 ARKG NVS Novartis 52,621 ARKK MCRB Seres Therapeutics 3,968 ARKK SQ Square 1,887 ARKK DOCU Docusign 57,133 ARKK PRLB Proto Labs 700 ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 77,571 ARKK NSTG Nanostring Technologies 12,355 ARKQ XONE Exone 82,472 ARKQ BIDU Baidu 44,810 ARKW SHOP Shopify 5,400 ARKX AIRFP Airbus 22,114



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

