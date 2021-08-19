Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 40,000 Shares of Baidu

Chris Lange
August 19, 2021 9:52 am
Last Updated: August 19, 2021 12:04 pm

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 40,000 shares of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 44,810 shares of Baidu. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 43% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF 1833HK Ping An Healthcare and Technology 451,500
ARKG TXG 10X Genomics 48,490
ARKG SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics 73,604
ARKG RHHBY Roche 140,600
ARKG REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 19,393
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 9,907
ARKG NVS Novartis 52,621
ARKK MCRB Seres Therapeutics 3,968
ARKK SQ Square 1,887
ARKK DOCU Docusign 57,133
ARKK PRLB Proto Labs 700
ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 77,571
ARKK NSTG Nanostring Technologies 12,355
ARKQ XONE Exone 82,472
ARKQ BIDU Baidu 44,810
ARKW SHOP Shopify 5,400
ARKX AIRFP Airbus 22,114


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

