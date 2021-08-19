Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 40,000 Shares of Baidu

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 40,000 shares of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 44,810 shares of Baidu. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 43% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|1833HK
|Ping An Healthcare and Technology
|451,500
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X Genomics
|48,490
|ARKG
|SRPT
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|73,604
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|Roche
|140,600
|ARKG
|REGN
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|19,393
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|9,907
|ARKG
|NVS
|Novartis
|52,621
|ARKK
|MCRB
|Seres Therapeutics
|3,968
|ARKK
|SQ
|Square
|1,887
|ARKK
|DOCU
|Docusign
|57,133
|ARKK
|PRLB
|Proto Labs
|700
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|77,571
|ARKK
|NSTG
|Nanostring Technologies
|12,355
|ARKQ
|XONE
|Exone
|82,472
|ARKQ
|BIDU
|Baidu
|44,810
|ARKW
|SHOP
|Shopify
|5,400
|ARKX
|AIRFP
|Airbus
|22,114
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.