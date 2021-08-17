Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/17

The broad markets tumbled on Tuesday amid economic and geopolitical concerns. ARK funds followed the markets down but not nearly as far as Monday. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund down 0.6%, while ARKW did the worst, down 1.4%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 17, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 512,200 shares of Ping Anhealthcare.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 33,751 shares of Sarepta, Sell 100,262 shares of Roche, & Sell 30,729 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 65,754 shares of 10X Genomics, Sell 71,699 shares of Sea, Sell 57,698 shares of Proto Labs, Sell 71,800 shares of Nintendo, & Sell 112,820 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 35,000 shares of Exone, Sell 15,664 shares of BYD, & Sell 57,006 shares of Baidu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 34,847 shares of Sea & Sell 7,462 shares of Shopify.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 1,482 shares of Nvidia & Sell 16,550 shares of Trimble.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 512,200 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 33,751 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 100,262 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 25,962 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 30,729 ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 65,754 ARKK Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 2,331 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 23,849 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 71,699 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 57,698 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 71,800 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 6,106 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 29,880 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 112,820 ARKQ Sell XONE EXONE CO/THE 35,000 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 15,664 ARKQ Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 57,006 ARKQ Sell ANSS ANSYS INC 855 ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 34,847 ARKW Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 7,462 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 1,482 ARKX Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 16,550

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.