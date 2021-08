Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.3 Million Shares of This Health Information Company

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.3 million shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) on Tuesday, as the price of this fund was down less than 1% in Tuesday’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 1,312,033 shares of Sema4. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $12.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 32% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 414,400 ARKF Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 2,800 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 8,967 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE INC 40,152 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 163,972 ARKG ZY ZYMERGEN INC 136,853 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 42,501 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 1,800 ARKG EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 29,000 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 21,400 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 12,500 ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 86,965 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 1,312,033 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 32,193 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 32,533 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 112,596 ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 8,814 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 290,303 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 33,000 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 436,602 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 97,000 ARKK NVTA INVITAE CORP 124,595 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 34,819 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 706,700 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 110,546 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 17,100 ARKW RBLX ROBLOX CORP 164,948 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 78,910 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 31,109 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 42,938 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 16,787 ARKX PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 61,714



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.