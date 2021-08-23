Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/23

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all rallied on Monday, adding to Friday’s gains. It seems investors are looking forward to the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium later this week. ARK funds followed suit and had a strong showing as well. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 3.6% on the day, while ARKX underperformed the rest of the group, up 1.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 20, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 22,424 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 382,143 shares of Soaring Eagle, Buy 114,476 shares of Sema4 Holdings, Buy 91,549 shares of Quantum-Si, & Buy 165,982 shares of Pfizer.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 56,871 sahres of Veracyte, Buy 796,762 shares of Soaring Eagle, Buy 116,171 shares of Signify Health, & Buy 151,829 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 263,485 shares of Palantir, Buy 135,740 shares of Markforged, Buy 19,077 shares of Lockheed Martin, & Buy 44,150 shares of Kratos Defense.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 19,734 shares of Liveperson, Buy 15,000 shares of Khosla Ventures, & Buy 33,868 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 52,300 shares of Atlas Crest & Buy 4,174 shares of Lockheed Martin.

Check out all the Buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 22424 ARKG Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 382143 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 114476 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 91549 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 165982 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 3200 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 25401 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 1100 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 55219 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 56871 ARKK Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 796762 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 116171 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 151829 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 17667 ARKQ Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 263485 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 135740 ARKQ Buy LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 19077 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 44150 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 15003 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 164889 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 97891 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 2300 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 9878 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 19734 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 15000 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 33868 ARKX Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 52300 ARKX Buy LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 4174 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 6084

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.