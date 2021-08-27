Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/27

Markets soared to all-time highs on Friday following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comment on Fed policy. A rising tide does lift all ships, and ARK funds jumped to close out the week as well. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 2.5% on the day, while ARKW underperformed the rest of the group, up 1.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 27, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 38,130 shares of JD.com, Buy 62,767 shares od Pinduoduo, & Buy 4,793 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 57,841 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Buy 49,500 shares of Dyamic Special Purpose, & Buy 7,501 share of Repare Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 190,400 shares of Signify Health & Buy 114,617 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 190,900 shares of Atlas Crest, Buy 59,400 shares of Kratos Defense, & Buy 17,000 shares of Komatsu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 69,647 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 11,293 shares of The 3D Printing ETF

Check out all the Buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 38,130.00 ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 62,767.00 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 4,793.00 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 351,289.00 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 1,818.00 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 57,841.00 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 49,500.00 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 7,501.00 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 1,000.00 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 5,444.00 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 190,400.00 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 114,617.00 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 190,900.00 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 59,400.00 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 17,000.00 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 69,647.00 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 11,293.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.