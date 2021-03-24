Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/24

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 24, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 78,761 shares of Pinduoduo & Sell 7,698 shares of Amazon.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 310,023 shares of Ionis Pharma, Buy 154,223 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, & Buy 81,400 shares of Accolade.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 165,604 shares of Zillow, Buy 260,400 shares of Unity Software, Buy 1,209,900 shares of Palantir, & Sell 410,319 shares of Tencent.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 733,313 shares of Jaws Spitfire & Buy 132,800 shares of One.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 167,277 shares of Pinduoduo & Sell 35,268 shares of Facebook.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|78,761
|ARKF
|Sell
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC
|7,698
|ARKG
|Buy
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES
|76,400
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|2,160
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|310,023
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|54,101
|ARKG
|Buy
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP
|154,223
|ARKG
|Buy
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE INC
|81,400
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|84,877
|ARKK
|Buy
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|165,604
|ARKK
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|260,400
|ARKK
|Buy
|SE
|SEA LTD
|178,400
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|106,512
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|1,209,900
|ARKK
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|136,815
|ARKK
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|298,583
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|108,183
|ARKK
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|4,684
|ARKK
|Sell
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|410,319
|ARKK
|Sell
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|172,865
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|733,313
|ARKQ
|Buy
|RAVN
|RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC
|26,899
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AONE
|ONE
|132,800
|ARKQ
|Sell
|ISRG
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC
|11,404
|ARKQ
|Sell
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU LTD
|18,300
|ARKQ
|Sell
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|6,957
|ARKW
|Buy
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|167,277
|ARKW
|Sell
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC
|35,268
|ARKW
|Sell
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP
|36,796
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.