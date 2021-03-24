Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/24

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 24, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 78,761 shares of Pinduoduo & Sell 7,698 shares of Amazon.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 310,023 shares of Ionis Pharma, Buy 154,223 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, & Buy 81,400 shares of Accolade.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 165,604 shares of Zillow, Buy 260,400 shares of Unity Software, Buy 1,209,900 shares of Palantir, & Sell 410,319 shares of Tencent.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 733,313 shares of Jaws Spitfire & Buy 132,800 shares of One.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 167,277 shares of Pinduoduo & Sell 35,268 shares of Facebook.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 78,761 ARKF Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 7,698 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 76,400 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,160 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 310,023 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 54,101 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 154,223 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 81,400 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 84,877 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 165,604 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 260,400 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 178,400 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 106,512 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,209,900 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 136,815 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 298,583 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 108,183 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 4,684 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 410,319 ARKK Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 172,865 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 733,313 ARKQ Buy RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 26,899 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 132,800 ARKQ Sell ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 11,404 ARKQ Sell KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 18,300 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 6,957 ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 167,277 ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 35,268 ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 36,796

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.