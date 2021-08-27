Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 170,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 170,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Thursday, as the price of this fund was down over 1% in the day’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 173,579 shares of Pfizer. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 36% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PDD
|PINDUODUO
|59,300
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|7,054
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|2,468
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|34,201
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|40,468
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|173,579
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|25,000
|ARKG
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|1,696
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|62,252
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|17,033
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II
|25,000
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|26,653
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|319,045
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|178,955
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|60,075
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|201,508
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|21,700
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|8,767
|ARKQ
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT
|460,000
|ARKW
|SPLK
|SPLUNK
|116,466
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|23,856
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|135,457
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|12,670
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.