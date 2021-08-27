Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 170,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 170,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Thursday, as the price of this fund was down over 1% in the day’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 173,579 shares of Pfizer. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 36% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 59,300 ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 7,054 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 2,468 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 34,201 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 40,468 ARKG PFE PFIZER 173,579 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 25,000 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 1,696 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 62,252 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 17,033 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II 25,000 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 26,653 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 319,045 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 178,955 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 60,075 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 201,508 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 21,700 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 8,767 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 460,000 ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 116,466 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 23,856 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 135,457 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 12,670



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

