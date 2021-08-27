Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 170,000 Shares of Pfizer

Chris Lange
August 27, 2021 8:15 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 170,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Thursday, as the price of this fund was down over 1% in the day’s session. It is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 173,579 shares of Pfizer. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 36% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 59,300
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 7,054
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 2,468
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 34,201
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 40,468
ARKG PFE PFIZER 173,579
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 25,000
ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 1,696
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 62,252
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 17,033
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II 25,000
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 26,653
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 319,045
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 178,955
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 60,075
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 201,508
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 21,700
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 8,767
ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 460,000
ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 116,466
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 23,856
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 135,457
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 12,670


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

