Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/12

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 12, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 633,400 shares of Opendoor Technologies & Sell 65,349 shares of SilverGate Capital.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 179,500 shares of Adaptive Biotech, Buy 45,956 shares of Berkeley Lights, & Sell 23,613 shares of Phreesia.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 124,745 shares of Unity Software, Buy 139,699 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Buy 431,100 shares of DraftKings, & Sell 86,800 shares of Square.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 318,086 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 139,227 shares of Virgin Galactic, Buy 463,128 shares of Nano Dimension, & Buy 263,667 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 54,559 shares of Zoom Video, Buy 77,079 shares of Peloton, & Buy 30,100 shares of DraftKings.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, AMAZON, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 97,100 shares of Virgin Galactic, Buy 128,400 shares of WorkHorse Group, & Sell 22,569 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 633,400 ARKF Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 65,349 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 179,500 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 45,956 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 6,603 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 4,597 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 401 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 23,613 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 124,745 ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 91,629 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 139,699 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 33,361 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 431,100 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 277,900 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 86,800 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 318,086 ARKQ Buy SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 139,227 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 463,128 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 33,700 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 138,012 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 263,667 ARKQ Sell DE DEERE & CO 7,260 ARKQ Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 34,418 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 11,566 ARKQ Sell TER TERADYNE INC 53,065 ARKQ Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 7,986 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 54,559 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 77,079 ARKW Buy LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 102,719 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 30,100 ARKW Sell TEAM ATLASSIAN CORP PLC 131,800 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 4,502 ARKX Buy SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 97,100 ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 55,163 ARKX Buy WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 128,400 ARKX Sell DE DEERE & CO 10,240 ARKX Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 22,569 ARKX Sell GRMN GARMIN LTD 12,500

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.