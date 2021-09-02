Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 380,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 380,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Wednesday, as the price of this fund was up over 1% in the day’s session. It is also up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 382,231 shares of Pfizer. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $17.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 42% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|16,089
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|2,688
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|3,200
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|3,781
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|382,231
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|12,514
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|800
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|1,075
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|189,960
|ARKQ
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT
|144,000
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|36,482
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|14,879
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|103,400
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|41,408
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|56,216
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|121,401
|ARKX
|6301JP
|KOMATSU
|62,800
|ARKX
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT
|31,000
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|8,903
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.