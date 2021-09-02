Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 380,000 Shares of Pfizer

Chris Lange
September 2, 2021 7:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 380,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Wednesday, as the price of this fund was up over 1% in the day’s session. It is also up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 382,231 shares of Pfizer. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $17.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 42% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 16,089
ARKF Z ZILLOW 2,688
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 3,200
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 3,781
ARKG PFE PFIZER 382,231
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 12,514
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 800
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 1,075
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 189,960
ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 144,000
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 36,482
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 14,879
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 103,400
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 41,408
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 56,216
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 121,401
ARKX 6301JP KOMATSU 62,800
ARKX ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 31,000
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 8,903


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

