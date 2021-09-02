Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 380,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 380,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Wednesday, as the price of this fund was up over 1% in the day’s session. It is also up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 382,231 shares of Pfizer. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $17.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 42% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 16,089 ARKF Z ZILLOW 2,688 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 3,200 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 3,781 ARKG PFE PFIZER 382,231 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 12,514 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 800 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 1,075 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 189,960 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 144,000 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 36,482 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 14,879 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 103,400 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 41,408 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 56,216 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 121,401 ARKX 6301JP KOMATSU 62,800 ARKX ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 31,000 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 8,903



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

