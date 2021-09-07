Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over $44 Million Worth of Roku Shares

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Friday. The fund bought over 125,000 shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) altogether, as the price of these ETFs were relatively flat on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 103,098 shares of Roku and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) bought 25,766 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $44.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both ETFs are up more than 35% in the past year.
Here is a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|59,000
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|42,753
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|247,040
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|43,769
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|11,524
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|84,604
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|19,564
|ARKG
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|74,850
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|2,133
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|103,098
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|162,959
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|80,348
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|87,300
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|4,712
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|12,216
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|71,798
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|25,766
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|174,733
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|73,520
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.