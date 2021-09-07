Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over $44 Million Worth of Roku Shares

Chris Lange
September 7, 2021 8:05 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Friday. The fund bought over 125,000 shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) altogether, as the price of these ETFs were relatively flat on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 103,098 shares of Roku and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) bought 25,766 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $44.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both ETFs are up more than 35% in the past year.

Here is a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF JD JD.COM 59,000
ARKF Z ZILLOW 42,753
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 247,040
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 43,769
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 11,524
ARKG PFE PFIZER 84,604
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 19,564
ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 74,850
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 2,133
ARKK ROKU ROKU 103,098
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 162,959
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 80,348
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 87,300
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 4,712
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 12,216
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 71,798
ARKW ROKU ROKU 25,766
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 174,733
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 73,520


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Huge Tech Growth Potential With Big Dividends Is a Q4 and 2022 Winner

