Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over $44 Million Worth of Roku Shares

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Friday. The fund bought over 125,000 shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) altogether, as the price of these ETFs were relatively flat on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 103,098 shares of Roku and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) bought 25,766 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $44.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both ETFs are up more than 35% in the past year.

Here is a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF JD JD.COM 59,000 ARKF Z ZILLOW 42,753 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 247,040 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 43,769 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 11,524 ARKG PFE PFIZER 84,604 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 19,564 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 74,850 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 2,133 ARKK ROKU ROKU 103,098 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 162,959 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 80,348 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 87,300 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 4,712 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 12,216 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 71,798 ARKW ROKU ROKU 25,766 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 174,733 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 73,520



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

