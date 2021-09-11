Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/10

The broad markets continued their slide into the weekend marking the fifth straight day of losses. ARK funds tracked similarly. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 0.4% on the day, while ARKQ underperformed the rest of the group, down 1.2%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 10, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 275,478 shares of Discovery.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 78,046 shares of Repare Therapeutics, 90,800 shares of Personalis, 53,869 shares of Invitae, & 21,332 shares of Adaptive Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 17,000 shares of CRISPR & 45,484 shares of Veracyte.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 198,528 shares of Jaws Spitfire, 174,225 shares of Markforged, & 44,100 shares of Komatsu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 119,954 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS.

Check out all the purchases here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 275,478 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 78,046 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 90,800 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 53,869 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 21,332 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 17,000 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 45,484 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 198,528 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 174,225 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 44,100 ARKX Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 119,954

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.