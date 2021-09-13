Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 320,000 Shares of This SPAC

Chris Lange
September 13, 2021 8:05 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 320,000 shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPFR) all together on Friday, as the price of these funds were down around 1% in the day’s session. However, one of them is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) added 198,528 shares of Jaws Spitfire, and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation (NYSEARCA: ARKX) bought 119,954 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $3.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The robotics ETF is up about 47% over the past 52 weeks, and the other is up 2% since it came public.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 275,478
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 78,046
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 90,800
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 53,869
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 21,332
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 17,000
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE INC 45,484
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 198,528
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 174,225
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 44,100
ARKX SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 119,954


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

