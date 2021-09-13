Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 320,000 Shares of This SPAC

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 320,000 shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPFR) all together on Friday, as the price of these funds were down around 1% in the day’s session. However, one of them is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) added 198,528 shares of Jaws Spitfire, and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation (NYSEARCA: ARKX) bought 119,954 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $3.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The robotics ETF is up about 47% over the past 52 weeks, and the other is up 2% since it came public.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|275,478
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|78,046
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|90,800
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|53,869
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|21,332
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|17,000
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE INC
|45,484
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|198,528
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|174,225
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|44,100
|ARKX
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|119,954
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
