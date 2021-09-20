Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/20

Monday was an absolute bloodbath in the markets as the U.S. broad markets lost around 2% on the day, marking the worst trading day in the last three-to-six months. ARK Funds got the worst of it with the tech industry taking a big hit. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 2.0%, while ARKK did the worst, down 4.3% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 20, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 281,200 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 87,340 shares of Sema4 Holdings & 37,238 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 42,500 shares of Nintendo, 134,211 shares of Twilio, & 89,816 shares of Teradyne.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 10,400 shares of NVIDIA.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 281,200 ARKF Sell INTU INTUIT INC 6,093 ARKF Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 18,613 ARKF Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 2,605 ARKG Sell SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 87,340 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 37,238 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 42,500 ARKK Sell TWLO TWILIO INC 134,211 ARKK Sell TER TERADYNE INC 89,816 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 162,374 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 33,400 ARKK Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 61,565 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 10,400

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.