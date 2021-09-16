Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/16

The broad markets couldn’t make up their mind on Thursday as the Dow and S&P 500 slid lower but the Nasdaq edged out a gain. Following suit, ARK Funds were mixed as well. ARKF performed the best out of the group, up 0.9% on the day, while ARKQ underperformed the rest of the group, down 0.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 16, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 325,289 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 30,067 shares of Personalis & 178,950 shares of Berkeley Lights.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 213,501 shares of Invitae, 68,750 shares of PagerDuty, 479,000 shares of Berkeley Lights, & 384,458 shares of UiPath.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 168,937 shares of Proto Labs, 382,931 shares of Nano Dimension, 152,431 shares of NIU Technologies, & 170,566 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 34,305 shares of Vuzix, 25,322 shares of Robinhood, & 51,787 shares of Disney.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 4,102 shares of Blade Air Mobility & 81,952 shares of Kratos Defense.

Check out all the purchases here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 325,289 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 30,067 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 178,950 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 213,501 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 68,750 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 479,000 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 15,372 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 384,458 ARKQ Buy PRLB PROTO LABS INC 168,937 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 382,931 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 152,431 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 170,566 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 34,305 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 8,100 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 25,322 ARKW Buy DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 51,787 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 4,102 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 81,952

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.