Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly $10 Million Worth of Disney Stock

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 50,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Thursday, as the price of this ETF was down over 0.5% in the day’s session. However, the fund is still up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 51,787 shares of Disney. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $9.5 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up 44% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|325,289
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|30,067
|ARKG
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|178,950
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|213,501
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|68,750
|ARKK
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|479,000
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|15,372
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|384,458
|ARKQ
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|168,937
|ARKQ
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|382,931
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|152,431
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|170,566
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|34,305
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|8,100
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|25,322
|ARKW
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY
|51,787
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|4,102
|ARKX
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|81,952
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.