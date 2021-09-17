Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly $10 Million Worth of Disney Stock

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 50,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Thursday, as the price of this ETF was down over 0.5% in the day’s session. However, the fund is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 51,787 shares of Disney. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $9.5 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up 44% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 325,289 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 30,067 ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 178,950 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 213,501 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 68,750 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 479,000 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 15,372 ARKK PATH UIPATH 384,458 ARKQ PRLB PROTO LABS 168,937 ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 382,931 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 152,431 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 170,566 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 34,305 ARKW SE SEA 8,100 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 25,322 ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 51,787 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 4,102 ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 81,952



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

