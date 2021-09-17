Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly $10 Million Worth of Disney Stock

Chris Lange
September 17, 2021 9:05 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 50,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Thursday, as the price of this ETF was down over 0.5% in the day’s session. However, the fund is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 51,787 shares of Disney. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $9.5 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up 44% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 325,289
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 30,067
ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 178,950
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 213,501
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 68,750
ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 479,000
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 15,372
ARKK PATH UIPATH 384,458
ARKQ PRLB PROTO LABS 168,937
ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 382,931
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 152,431
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 170,566
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 34,305
ARKW SE SEA 8,100
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 25,322
ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 51,787
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 4,102
ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 81,952


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for Safety and Dependable Income

Read more: Investing, ARKW, DIS, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Scorching Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Caesars, Chevron,...

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Tower, Best Buy, Beyond...

Meme Stock Movers for 9/13: AMC, Aterian, Camber Energy, Support.com