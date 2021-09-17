Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 350,000 Shares of Robinhood

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 350,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) altogether on Thursday, as the prices of these ETFs were up less than 1% in Thursday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 325,289 shares of Robinhood, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 25,322 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $14.7 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fintech ETF is up roughly 37% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 44% in that time.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|325,289
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|30,067
|ARKG
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|178,950
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|213,501
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|68,750
|ARKK
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|479,000
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|15,372
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|384,458
|ARKQ
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|168,937
|ARKQ
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|382,931
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|152,431
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|170,566
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|34,305
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|8,100
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|25,322
|ARKW
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY
|51,787
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|4,102
|ARKX
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|81,952
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.