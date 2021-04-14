Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/14

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 14, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 89,589 shares of Coinbase, Sell 37,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange, & Sell 73,325 shares of PayPal.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 10,253 shares of 908 Devices & Sell 114,600 shares of Syros Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 512,535 shares of Coinbase, Buy 136,900 shares of Exact Sciences, & Sell 185,712 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 37,596 shares of 3D Systems, Buy 35,600 shares of Iridium, & Buy 54,600 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 42,181 shares of Unity, Buy 76,300 shares of DraftKings, Buy 147,081 shares of Coinbase, & Sell 57,043 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, AMAZON, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 7,100 shares of Reinvent Technologies.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 89,589 ARKF Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 37,471 ARKF Sell INTU INTUIT INC 21,240 ARKF Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 73,325 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 1,406 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 10,253 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 114,600 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 17,820 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 67,274 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 891 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 512,535 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 136,900 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 34,000 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 185,712 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 116,667 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 37,596 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 35,600 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 54,600 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 5,964 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 42,181 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 76,300 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 147,081 ARKW Sell TEAM ATLASSIAN CORP PLC 63,251 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 57,043 ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 7,100

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.