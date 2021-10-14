Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 10/14

Earnings proved to be a driving force on Thursday kicking markets into gear with each of the major averages posting a gain of at least 1% on the day. ARK Funds saw a fairly strong performance as well. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 2.4%, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.2% on the day. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 14, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 55,000 shares of Dynamics Special Purpose, Buy 197,172 shares of Somalogic, & Buy 603 shares of Veracyte.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 271,874 shares of Proto Labs & Sell 148,768 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few trades of note in this fund: Buy 101,265 shares of Blade Air Mobility & Buy 50,249 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Here are a few trades worth noting: Buy 11,298 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the trades here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 55,000 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 197,172 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 603 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 271,874 ARKK Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 148,768 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 101,265 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 511 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 50,249 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 11,298

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.