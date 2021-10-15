Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $21 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

Chris Lange
October 15, 2021 7:55 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. This fund sold nearly 150,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), as the price of this fund gained more than 1% on the day. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 148,768 shares of Unity. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $21.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 13% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Thursday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 55,000
ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC 197,172
ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE 603
ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS 271,874
ARKK Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE 148,768
ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 101,265
ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 511
ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D 50,249
ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED 11,298

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: 2 Large Cap Biotech Leaders Pay Big Dividends and Have Huge Upside Potential

Read more: Investing, ARKK, U, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Caesars, Charter, Corning, GE,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/8

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carvana, Cloudflare, Comcast,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 400,000 Shares of CRISPR