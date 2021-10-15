Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $21 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. This fund sold nearly 150,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), as the price of this fund gained more than 1% on the day. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.
It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 148,768 shares of Unity. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $21.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 13% in the past 12 months.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Thursday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|55,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|197,172
|ARKG
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|603
|ARKK
|Sell
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|271,874
|ARKK
|Sell
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|148,768
|ARKQ
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|101,265
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TWOU
|2U INC
|511
|ARKQ
|Buy
|VLD
|VELO3D
|50,249
|ARKX
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|11,298
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.