Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $21 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. This fund sold nearly 150,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), as the price of this fund gained more than 1% on the day. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.



It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 148,768 shares of Unity. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $21.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 13% in the past 12 months.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Thursday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 55,000 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC 197,172 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE 603 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS 271,874 ARKK Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE 148,768 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 101,265 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 511 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D 50,249 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED 11,298

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

