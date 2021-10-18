Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 225,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 225,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) on Friday, The price of this ETF was up around 1% in Friday’s session, and the fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 229,411 shares of Blade Air Mobility. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $2.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 29% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Friday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|82,166
|ARKG
|Buy
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|256,920
|ARKG
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|42,500
|ARKG
|Sell
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|153,997
|ARKG
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|13,078
|ARKG
|Sell
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|628
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|48,448
|ARKK
|Buy
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|65,996
|ARKK
|Sell
|SE
|SEA
|194
|ARKQ
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|229,411
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TWOU
|2U
|34,575
|ARKQ
|Buy
|VLD
|VELO3D
|126,360
|ARKX
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|43,712
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.