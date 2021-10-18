Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 225,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility

Chris Lange
October 18, 2021 10:22 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 225,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) on Friday, The price of this ETF was up around 1% in Friday’s session, and the fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 229,411 shares of Blade Air Mobility. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $2.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 29% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Friday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 82,166
ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC 256,920
ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE 42,500
ARKG Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 153,997
ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 13,078
ARKG Sell SMFR SEMA4 628
ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 48,448
ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 65,996
ARKK Sell SE SEA 194
ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 229,411
ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U 34,575
ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D 126,360
ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED 43,712

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
5 High-Yield REITs Are Solid Buys With Huge Inflation and a Risky Stock Market

Read more: Investing, ARKQ, BLDE, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Applied Materials, Autodesk, Bank...

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Abbott Labs, Beyond Meat,...

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carvana, Cloudflare, Comcast,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 400,000 Shares of CRISPR