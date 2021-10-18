Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 225,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 225,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) on Friday, The price of this ETF was up around 1% in Friday’s session, and the fund is up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 229,411 shares of Blade Air Mobility. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $2.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 29% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Friday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 82,166 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC 256,920 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE 42,500 ARKG Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 153,997 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 13,078 ARKG Sell SMFR SEMA4 628 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 48,448 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 65,996 ARKK Sell SE SEA 194 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 229,411 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U 34,575 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D 126,360 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED 43,712

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

