Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 325,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 325,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) on Friday. The share price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Friday’s session, and the fund is up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 329,425 shares of Blade Air Mobility. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 42% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 42,150 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 13,600 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 39,831 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 40,203 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 230,000 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 13,101 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 329,425

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

