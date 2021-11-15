Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 325,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 325,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) on Friday. The share price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Friday’s session, and the fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 329,425 shares of Blade Air Mobility. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 42% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|42,150
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|13,600
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|39,831
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|40,203
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|230,000
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|13,101
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|329,425
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.