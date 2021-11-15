Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 325,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility

Chris Lange
November 15, 2021 7:50 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 325,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) on Friday. The share price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Friday’s session, and the fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 329,425 shares of Blade Air Mobility. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 42% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 42,150
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 13,600
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 39,831
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 40,203
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 230,000
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 13,101
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 329,425

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

5 Buy-Rated Dividend Gold Stocks May Be the Perfect Protection Against Inflation

