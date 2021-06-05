Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys 130,000 Shares of Unity Software

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Friday. This fund bought nearly 130,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), as the price of this ETF gained more than 2%. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.
It was ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that bought 129,905 shares of Unity. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $12.35 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 76.1% in the past 12 months.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s Buys for Friday:
|FUND
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|GOOG
|ALPHABET INC
|2895
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|962
|ARKG
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|5000
|ARKG
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|20000
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|500
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|18285
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|4451
|ARKK
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|129905
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|4977
|ARKK
|Buy
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|57325
|ARKQ
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|45593
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|3068
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|33365
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|25104
|ARKW
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|4718
|ARKX
|Buy
|RTP
|REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
|50733
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.