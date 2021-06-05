Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys 130,000 Shares of Unity Software

Paul Ausick
June 5, 2021 7:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Friday. This fund bought nearly 130,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), as the price of this ETF gained more than 2%. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that bought 129,905 shares of Unity. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $12.35 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 76.1% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s Buys for Friday:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Buy GOOG ALPHABET INC 2895
ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 962
ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 5000
ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 20000
ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 500
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 18285
ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 4451
ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 129905
ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 4977
ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 57325
ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 45593
ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 3068
ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 33365
ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 25104
ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 4718
ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 50733

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
