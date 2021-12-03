Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Roughly $88 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Thursday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $88 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were up less than 1% on the day. Note though that these funds have just turned negative in terms of their performance over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 59,169 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 21,551 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $87.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is down 10% in the past year, and the other is down closer to 2%.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|25,293
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|189,033
|ARKG
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|782,292
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|52,635
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|107,633
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE
|224,999
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|11,942
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|106,322
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|39,607
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|130,972
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|9,550
|ARKK
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|370,428
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|79,336
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|100,035
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|1,274,116
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|9,715
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|44,343
|ARKQ
|XPEV
|XPENG
|277,263
|ARKQ
|ISRG
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL
|10,738
|ARKQ
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|189,161
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|60,205
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|33,081
|ARKW
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|41,775
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|56,407
|ARKW
|SPLK
|SPLUNK
|30,300
|ARKX
|VLD
|VELO3D
|92,524
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.