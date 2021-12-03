Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Roughly $88 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Thursday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $88 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were up less than 1% on the day. Note though that these funds have just turned negative in terms of their performance over the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 59,169 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 21,551 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $87.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is down 10% in the past year, and the other is down closer to 2%.



Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF SE SEA 25,293 ARKF TOST TOAST 189,033 ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 782,292 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 52,635 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 107,633 ARKK SQ SQUARE 224,999 ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 11,942 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 106,322 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 39,607 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 130,972 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 9,550 ARKK RBLX ROBLOX 370,428 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 79,336 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 100,035 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 1,274,116 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 9,715 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 44,343 ARKQ XPEV XPENG 277,263 ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL 10,738 ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 189,161 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 60,205 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 33,081 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 41,775 ARKW SQ SQUARE 56,407 ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 30,300 ARKX VLD VELO3D 92,524

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

