Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Roughly $88 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

Chris Lange
December 3, 2021 7:35 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Thursday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $88 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were up less than 1% on the day. Note though that these funds have just turned negative in terms of their performance over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 59,169 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 21,551 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $87.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is down 10% in the past year, and the other is down closer to 2%.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF SE SEA 25,293
ARKF TOST TOAST 189,033
ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 782,292
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 52,635
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 107,633
ARKK SQ SQUARE 224,999
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 11,942
ARKK TWLO TWILIO 106,322
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 39,607
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 130,972
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 9,550
ARKK RBLX ROBLOX 370,428
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 79,336
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 100,035
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 1,274,116
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 9,715
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 44,343
ARKQ XPEV XPENG 277,263
ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL 10,738
ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 189,161
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 60,205
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 33,081
ARKW TWLO TWILIO 41,775
ARKW SQ SQUARE 56,407
ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 30,300
ARKX VLD VELO3D 92,524

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

