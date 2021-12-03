Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 280,000 Shares of Square

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Thursday. These funds parted with over 280,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), as their share prices gained less than 1% in Thursday’s session. Note that these funds just turned negative in terms of their year-over-year performance.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 224,999 shares of Square and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 56,407 shares. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $54.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is down 10% in the past year, and the other is down closer to 2%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|25,293
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|189,033
|ARKG
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|782,292
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|52,635
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|107,633
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE
|224,999
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|11,942
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|106,322
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|39,607
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|130,972
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|9,550
|ARKK
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|370,428
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|79,336
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|100,035
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|1,274,116
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|9,715
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|44,343
|ARKQ
|XPEV
|XPENG
|277,263
|ARKQ
|ISRG
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL
|10,738
|ARKQ
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|189,161
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|60,205
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|33,081
|ARKW
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|41,775
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|56,407
|ARKW
|SPLK
|SPLUNK
|30,300
|ARKX
|VLD
|VELO3D
|92,524
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.