Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $93 Million Worth of Meta Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 270,000 shares of Meta Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs lost over 4% in Monday’s session. These funds are up significantly in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 157,892 shares of the company formerly known as Facebook, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 115,833 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $93.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. These funds are up between 6% and 15% over the past 52 weeks.
Here are all the ARK Invest sales for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|FB
|157,892
|ARKF
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES
|322,500
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|175,826
|ARKF
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS
|125,423
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|40,656
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|95,438
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|28,133
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|17,100
|ARKG
|INCY
|INCYTE
|122,176
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|16,703
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|231,042
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|97,592
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|6,800
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|21,636
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|63,055
|ARKW
|ETSY
|ETSY
|79,263
|ARKW
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|1,150,248
|ARKW
|FB
|115,833
|ARKX
|ANSS
|ANSYS
|2,012
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.