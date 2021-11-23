Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $93 Million Worth of Meta Stock

Chris Lange
November 23, 2021 9:15 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 270,000 shares of Meta Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs lost over 4% in Monday’s session. These funds are up significantly in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 157,892 shares of the company formerly known as Facebook, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 115,833 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $93.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. These funds are up between 6% and 15% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the ARK Invest sales for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF FB FACEBOOK 157,892
ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 322,500
ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 175,826
ARKF PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS 125,423
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 40,656
ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 95,438
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 28,133
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 17,100
ARKG INCY INCYTE 122,176
ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 16,703
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 231,042
ARKK TSLA TESLA 97,592
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 6,800
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 21,636
ARKW TSLA TESLA 63,055
ARKW ETSY ETSY 79,263
ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 1,150,248
ARKW FB FACEBOOK 115,833
ARKX ANSS ANSYS 2,012

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Goldman Sachs Loves These 5 Buy-Rated Stocks With Accelerating Sales Growth for 2022

Read more: Investing, ARKF, ARKW, FB, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

6 Big Dividend REITs Are Also Inflation Busters

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/19

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Alcoa, Apple, Boeing,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/16