Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $93 Million Worth of Meta Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 270,000 shares of Meta Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs lost over 4% in Monday’s session. These funds are up significantly in the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 157,892 shares of the company formerly known as Facebook, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 115,833 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $93.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. These funds are up between 6% and 15% over the past 52 weeks.



Here are all the ARK Invest sales for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF FB FACEBOOK 157,892 ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 322,500 ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 175,826 ARKF PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS 125,423 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 40,656 ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 95,438 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 28,133 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 17,100 ARKG INCY INCYTE 122,176 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 16,703 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 231,042 ARKK TSLA TESLA 97,592 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 6,800 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 21,636 ARKW TSLA TESLA 63,055 ARKW ETSY ETSY 79,263 ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 1,150,248 ARKW FB FACEBOOK 115,833 ARKX ANSS ANSYS 2,012

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

