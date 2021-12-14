Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sold Over $6 Million Worth of Amazon Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. This fund sold over 1,700 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), while the price of this ETF was down over 2% on the day. Note that the ETF is down a fair amount in the past year.



It was ARK Next Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that sold 1,794 shares of Amazon. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $6.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down around 14% in the past 12 months.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sales for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 1,794 ARKF INTU INTUIT 17,787 ARKF ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE 122,291 ARKF FB FACEBOOK 33,204 ARKG PFE PFIZER 155,578 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 12,000 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 100,398 ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 202,964 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 48,143 ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 12,500 ARKX BA BOEING 10,696

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

