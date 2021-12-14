Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sold Over $6 Million Worth of Amazon Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. This fund sold over 1,700 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), while the price of this ETF was down over 2% on the day. Note that the ETF is down a fair amount in the past year.
It was ARK Next Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that sold 1,794 shares of Amazon. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $6.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down around 14% in the past 12 months.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sales for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM
|1,794
|ARKF
|INTU
|INTUIT
|17,787
|ARKF
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
|122,291
|ARKF
|FB
|33,204
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|155,578
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|12,000
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|100,398
|ARKK
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|202,964
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|48,143
|ARKW
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|12,500
|ARKX
|BA
|BOEING
|10,696
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.