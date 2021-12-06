Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 120,000 Shares of Tesla

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, this fund sold over 115,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was down around 5% on the day. Note that the fund is down a fair amount over the past year.



It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARK) that sold 119,256 shares of Tesla. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $121 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 17% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 2,209 ARKF FB FACEBOOK 24,877 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 25,500 ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK 259,500 ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 217,800 ARKK TSLA TESLA 119,256 ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 179,031 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 229,442 ARKW FB FACEBOOK 89,622

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

