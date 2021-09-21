Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $9 Million Worth of Amazon Stock

Chris Lange
September 21, 2021 8:15 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. This fund sold over 2,500 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), as the price of this ETF was down about 3% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Next Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that sold 2,605 shares of Amazon. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $8.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 36% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 281,200
ARKF INTU INTUIT 6,093
ARKF DOCU DOCUSIGN 18,613
ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 2,605
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 87,340
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 37,238
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 42,500
ARKK TWLO TWILIO 134,211
ARKK TER TERADYNE 89,816
ARKK SE SEA 162,374
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 33,400
ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 61,565
ARKX NVDA NVIDIA 10,400


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Blue Chip Defense Leader Among 4 Top Stocks With Dividend Hikes Expected This Week

Read more: Investing, AMZN, ARKF, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for Safety and Dependable Income

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Caesars, Chevron,...

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Applied Materials, Dollar Tree,...

5 Top Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stocks to Buy Pay Big, Safe Dividends