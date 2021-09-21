Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $9 Million Worth of Amazon Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. This fund sold over 2,500 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), as the price of this ETF was down about 3% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.
It was ARK Next Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that sold 2,605 shares of Amazon. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $8.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 36% in the past 12 months.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|281,200
|ARKF
|INTU
|INTUIT
|6,093
|ARKF
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|18,613
|ARKF
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM
|2,605
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|87,340
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|37,238
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|42,500
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|134,211
|ARKK
|TER
|TERADYNE
|89,816
|ARKK
|SE
|SEA
|162,374
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|33,400
|ARKK
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|61,565
|ARKX
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|10,400
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.