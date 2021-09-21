Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $9 Million Worth of Amazon Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. This fund sold over 2,500 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), as the price of this ETF was down about 3% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Next Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that sold 2,605 shares of Amazon. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $8.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 36% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 281,200 ARKF INTU INTUIT 6,093 ARKF DOCU DOCUSIGN 18,613 ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 2,605 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 87,340 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 37,238 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 42,500 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 134,211 ARKK TER TERADYNE 89,816 ARKK SE SEA 162,374 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 33,400 ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 61,565 ARKX NVDA NVIDIA 10,400



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

