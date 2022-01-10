Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 630,000 Shares of DocuSign

Chris Lange
January 10, 2022 10:06 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, this fund sold over 630,000 shares of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), as the price of the fund was down on the day. Note that the fund is down a fair amount over the past year.

It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 632,851 shares of DocuSign. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $86.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 40% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Friday as well:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 108,000
ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE 11,700
ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS 63,400
ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 94,738
ARKG Buy NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS 178,585
ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 31,621
ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 571,269
ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 18,340
ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO 61,218
ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK 64,852
ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU 122,516
ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX 261,211
ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 249,211
ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH 37,200
ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 741,015
ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 35,284
ARKK Buy CGEN COMPUGEN 28,281
ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN 632,581
ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED 27,685
ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 41,049
ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX 61,435
ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU 29,397
ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE 14,800
ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA 11,496
ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED 26,508

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

