Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 630,000 Shares of DocuSign

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, this fund sold over 630,000 shares of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), as the price of the fund was down on the day. Note that the fund is down a fair amount over the past year.



It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 632,851 shares of DocuSign. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $86.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 40% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Friday as well:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 108,000 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE 11,700 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS 63,400 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 94,738 ARKG Buy NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS 178,585 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 31,621 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 571,269 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 18,340 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO 61,218 ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK 64,852 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU 122,516 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX 261,211 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 249,211 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH 37,200 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 741,015 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 35,284 ARKK Buy CGEN COMPUGEN 28,281 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN 632,581 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED 27,685 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 41,049 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX 61,435 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU 29,397 ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE 14,800 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA 11,496 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED 26,508

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

