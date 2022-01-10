Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 630,000 Shares of DocuSign

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, this fund sold over 630,000 shares of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), as the price of the fund was down on the day. Note that the fund is down a fair amount over the past year.
It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 632,851 shares of DocuSign. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $86.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 40% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Friday as well:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|108,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|11,700
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS
|63,400
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|94,738
|ARKG
|Buy
|NRIX
|NURIX THERAPEUTICS
|178,585
|ARKG
|Buy
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH
|31,621
|ARKG
|Sell
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|571,269
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|18,340
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|61,218
|ARKK
|Buy
|SQ
|BLOCK
|64,852
|ARKK
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU
|122,516
|ARKK
|Buy
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|261,211
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|249,211
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH
|37,200
|ARKK
|Buy
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|741,015
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|35,284
|ARKK
|Buy
|CGEN
|COMPUGEN
|28,281
|ARKK
|Sell
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|632,581
|ARKQ
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|27,685
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|41,049
|ARKW
|Buy
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|61,435
|ARKW
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU
|29,397
|ARKW
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|14,800
|ARKW
|Sell
|TSLA
|TESLA
|11,496
|ARKX
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|26,508
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.