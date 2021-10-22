Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $41 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Thursday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $41 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were up less than 1% on Thursday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 35,520 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 4,422 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 6,472 shares. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $41.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up between 24% and 35% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|38,600
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|35,520
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|4,422
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|6,472
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.