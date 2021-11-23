Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/23

The tech rout continued into Tuesday with the Nasdaq posting another loss, but the Dow and S&P 500 bounced back and had a fairly positive day. ARK Funds, along with tech in general, took another beating. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with a 0.6% loss on the day, while ARKW did the worst, down 2.5%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 23, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 313,699 shares of DraftKings, 136,697 shares of Toast, & 517,833 shares of StoneCo.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 352,967 shares of Pacific Bio, 586,994 shares of Butterfly Network, & 615,945 shares of Adaptive Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 538,573 shares of Zoom Video, 282,668 shares of Invitae, & 411,502 shares of Exact Sciences.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 898,684 shares of Velo3d, 142,070 shares of Markforged, & 668,983 shares of Archer Aviation.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 106,537 shares of Zoom Video, 183,465 shares of Vuzix, 986,600 shares of Nano Dimension, & 881,741 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 51,576 shares of Palantir.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 313,699 ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 136,697 ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 517,833 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 278,355 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 93,013 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 177,712 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 352,967 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 96,815 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 586,994 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 615,945 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 538,573 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 282,668 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 84,768 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 411,502 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 64,595 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 898,684 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 12,917 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 142,070 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 668,983 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 106,537 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 183,465 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 40,801 ARKW Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 986,600 ARKW Buy MNDY MONDAY.COM LTD 45,756 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 221,389 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 881,741 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 235,842 ARKX Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 51,576

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.