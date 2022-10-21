Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 21, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
- Farmers and Merchants (FMAO) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $27
- HealthEquity (HQY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $77
- Qualys (QLYS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg; tgt $168
- Qualys (QLYS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $185
Downgrades:
- Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $68
- Hain Celestial (HAIN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $17
- Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg; tgt $44
- Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
Others:
- Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) initiated with a Hold at Truist; tgt $26
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $36
- Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $20
- Axonics Modulation (AXNX) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $85
- BlackLine (BL) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $57
- E2open (ETWO) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $5.50
- NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $20
- OptiNose (OPTN) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $5
- Vertex (VERX) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $20
- Workiva (WK) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $101
- Zuora (ZUO) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $9
