First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 1

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Magna (MGA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $74

> NeoGenomics (NEO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $15

> Primis Financial (FRST) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $14

Downgrades:

> American Electric (AEP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $99

> Edison (EIX) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $73

> Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $6

> Funko (FNKO) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $8.50

> Hasbro (HAS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $64

> Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $1.50

> Veradigm (MDRX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $18.50

> WSFS Financial (WSFS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $52

Others:

> Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $62

> Editas Medicine (EDIT) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $15

> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $67

> James Hardie (JHX) initiated with a Buy at Goldman

> Mattel (MAT) assumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $26

> Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $45