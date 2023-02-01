First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 1

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Magna (MGA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $74
> NeoGenomics (NEO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $15
> Primis Financial (FRST) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $14
Downgrades:
> American Electric (AEP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $99
> Edison (EIX) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $73
> Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $6
> Funko (FNKO) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $8.50
> Hasbro (HAS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $64
> Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $1.50
> Veradigm (MDRX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $18.50
> WSFS Financial (WSFS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $52
Others:
> Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $62
> Editas Medicine (EDIT) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $15
> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $67
> James Hardie (JHX) initiated with a Buy at Goldman
> Mattel (MAT) assumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $26
> Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $45
