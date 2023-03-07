Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 7

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $4

> Delta Air Lines (DAL) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $47

> DraftKings (DKNG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $22

> Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $7

> Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $21

> NuStar Energy (NS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt lowered to $19.50

> United Airlines (UAL) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $70

Downgrades:

> Black Stone Minerals (BSM) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> CareDx (CDNA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $9

> Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $14

> Ovintiv (OVV) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $51

> Rolls Royce PLC (RYCEY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> Trimble (TRMB) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $40

Others:

> Allakos (ALLK) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $22

> Cisco (CSCO) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman

> CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) initiated with a Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $46

> Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $22

> Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $21

> Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $21

> Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $23

> F5 Networks (FFIV) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman

> Fresenius Medical (FMS) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein

> Lexicon Pharma (LXRX) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $3

> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $39

> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $32

> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $45

> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $40

> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI

> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $27

> Perrigo (PRGO)initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $49

> Qualys (QLYS) initiated with a Buy at Westpark Capital; tgt $170

> Rentokil (RTOKY) resumed with an Overweight at Barclays

> Scor (SCRYY) resumed with an Equal Weight at Barclays

> Upstart (UPST) initiated with a Sell at Compass Point; tgt $6