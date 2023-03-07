Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 7

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $4
> Delta Air Lines (DAL) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $47
> DraftKings (DKNG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $22
> Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $7
> Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $21
> NuStar Energy (NS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt lowered to $19.50
> United Airlines (UAL) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $70
Downgrades:
> Black Stone Minerals (BSM) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> CareDx (CDNA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $9
> Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $14
> Ovintiv (OVV) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $51
> Rolls Royce PLC (RYCEY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
> Trimble (TRMB) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $40
Others:
> Allakos (ALLK) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $22
> Cisco (CSCO) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman
> CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) initiated with a Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $46
> Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $22
> Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $21
> Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $21
> Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $23
> F5 Networks (FFIV) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman
> Fresenius Medical (FMS) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein
> Lexicon Pharma (LXRX) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $3
> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $39
> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $32
> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $45
> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $40
> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI
> Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $27
> Perrigo (PRGO)initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $49
> Qualys (QLYS) initiated with a Buy at Westpark Capital; tgt $170
> Rentokil (RTOKY) resumed with an Overweight at Barclays
> Scor (SCRYY) resumed with an Equal Weight at Barclays
> Upstart (UPST) initiated with a Sell at Compass Point; tgt $6
