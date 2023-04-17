Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 17

Upgrades:

> Astellas Pharma (ALPMY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> Enphase Energy (ENPH) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $255

> Murphy Oil (MUR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $41

> NN Group (NNGPF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg

Downgrades:

> Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $10

> Ecolab (ECL) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $162

> Essilor International (ESLOY) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

> EverQuote (EVER) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Fortum Oyj (FOJCY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Givaudan SA (GVDNY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

> Valero Energy (VLO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> Westlake Corporation (WLK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $134

Others:

> Aravive (ARAV) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $12

> Aura Biosciences (AURA) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $38

> Commscope (COMM) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at JP Morgan

> Helen of Troy (HELE) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $99

> Kimco Realty (KIM) placed on Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI

> Okta (OKTA) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $100

> Paratek Pharma (PRTK) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $24

> Rani Therapeutics (RANI) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $24

> SPX Corp (SPXC) resumed with an Outperform at William Blair; tgt $80

> Symbotic (SYM) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $35

> Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $34

> Toro (TTC) initiated with a Market Perform at Northland Capital; tgt $110

> Zoom Video (ZM) placed on 90-day Downside Catalyst Watch at Citigroup