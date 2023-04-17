Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 17

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Astellas Pharma (ALPMY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
> Enphase Energy (ENPH) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $255
> Murphy Oil (MUR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $41
> NN Group (NNGPF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg
Downgrades:
> Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $10
> Ecolab (ECL) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $162
> Essilor International (ESLOY) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein
> EverQuote (EVER) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Fortum Oyj (FOJCY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Givaudan SA (GVDNY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
> Valero Energy (VLO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
> Westlake Corporation (WLK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $134
Others:
> Aravive (ARAV) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $12
> Aura Biosciences (AURA) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $38
> Commscope (COMM) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at JP Morgan
> Helen of Troy (HELE) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $99
> Kimco Realty (KIM) placed on Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI
> Okta (OKTA) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $100
> Paratek Pharma (PRTK) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $24
> Rani Therapeutics (RANI) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $24
> SPX Corp (SPXC) resumed with an Outperform at William Blair; tgt $80
> Symbotic (SYM) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $35
> Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $34
> Toro (TTC) initiated with a Market Perform at Northland Capital; tgt $110
> Zoom Video (ZM) placed on 90-day Downside Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
