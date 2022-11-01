First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Auto Trader (ATDRY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Carvana (CVNA) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $20

> First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $162

> Gogo (GOGO) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $15

> LPL Financial (LPLA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $315

> Monster Beverage (MNST) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $106

> Norfolk Southern (NSC) upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $237

Downgrades:

> Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $62

> Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Centerspace (CSR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $70

> Charles Schwab (SCHW) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $84

> Clearwater Paper (CLW) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $45

> Guardant Health (GH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $50

> Instil Bio (TIL) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen

> Principal Fincl (PFG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $89

> RPT Realty (RPT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $10

> Stryker (SYK) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $220

> Union Pacific (UNP) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $187

> Varonis Systems (VRNS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $20

> Varonis Systems (VRNS) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $24

Others:

> Deckers Outdoor (DECK) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $425

> EDAP TMS SA (EDAP) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $11

> Exelixis (EXEL) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $28

> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $130

> PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $10

> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $851