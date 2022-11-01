First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Auto Trader (ATDRY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> Carvana (CVNA) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $20
> First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $162
> Gogo (GOGO) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $15
> LPL Financial (LPLA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $315
> Monster Beverage (MNST) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $106
> Norfolk Southern (NSC) upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $237
Downgrades:
> Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $62
> Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities
> Centerspace (CSR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $70
> Charles Schwab (SCHW) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $84
> Clearwater Paper (CLW) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $45
> Guardant Health (GH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $50
> Instil Bio (TIL) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen
> Principal Fincl (PFG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $89
> RPT Realty (RPT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $10
> Stryker (SYK) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $220
> Union Pacific (UNP) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $187
> Varonis Systems (VRNS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $20
> Varonis Systems (VRNS) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $24
Others:
> Deckers Outdoor (DECK) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $425
> EDAP TMS SA (EDAP) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $11
> Exelixis (EXEL) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $28
> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $130
> PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $10
> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $851
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.