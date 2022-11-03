Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 3, 2022

Upgrades:

> Alkermes (ALKS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $30

> Freshpet (FRPT) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt raised to $66

> Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $15

> Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $50

> Yum China (YUMC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at BOCOM International; tgt $55.80

Downgrades:

> Altice USA (ATUS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Pivotal Research Group; tgt lowered to $5

> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale; tgt $70

> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $65

> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $66

> CURO Group (CURO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney

> Maravai Life Sciences (MRVI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $17

> Omnicell (OMCL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $40

> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $45

> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt lowered to $51

> Zions Bancorp (ZION) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

Others:

> Keysight (KEYS) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $200

> PropertyGuru (PGRU) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $7

