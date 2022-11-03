Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 3, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Alkermes (ALKS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $30
> Freshpet (FRPT) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt raised to $66
> Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $15
> Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $50
> Yum China (YUMC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at BOCOM International; tgt $55.80
Downgrades:
> Altice USA (ATUS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Pivotal Research Group; tgt lowered to $5
> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale; tgt $70
> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $65
> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $66
> CURO Group (CURO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney
> Maravai Life Sciences (MRVI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $17
> Omnicell (OMCL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $40
> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $45
> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt lowered to $51
> Zions Bancorp (ZION) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
Others:
> Keysight (KEYS) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $200
> PropertyGuru (PGRU) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $7
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.