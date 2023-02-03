First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 3

Upgrades:

> Cardinal Health (CAH) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $94

> H.B. Fuller (FUL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $85

> Int’l Paper (IP) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $43

> Nordstrom (JWN) upgraded to Hold from Reduce at Gordon Haskett; tgt $22

Downgrades:

> Aptiv (APTV) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Boeing (BA) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $225

> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $99

> Camden Property (CPT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $136

> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $68

> First Foundation (FFWM) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $16

> Focus Financial (FOCS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $53

> Ford Motor (F) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $11

> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

> Hexcel (HXL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $70

> Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $52

> Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $36

> Travel + Leisure Co (TNL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $49

Others:

> Agios Pharma (AGIO) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $41

> Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer

> Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) initiated with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $14

> Privia Health (PRVA) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $32

> Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $33

> Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $17