First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 27

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> CONMED (CNMD) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $124
> Corning (GLW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $38
> Equinix (EQIX) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $785
> KeyCorp (KEY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $20
> M&T Bank (MTB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $155
> Marqeta (MQ) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $5.50
> Orange (ORAN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Pinterest (PINS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $35
> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at SVB Securities; tgt raised to $976
> Roku (ROKU) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $75
> Sanofi (SNY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
> Victory Capital (VCTR) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $35
> Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $260
Downgrades:
> Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $185
> Digital Realty Trust (DLR) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $100
> DISH Network (DISH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $10
> Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $19
> Leidos (LDOS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $95
> Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $49
> Remitly Global (RELY) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> United Rentals (URI) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $300
> Wingstop (WING) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $160
Others:
> Cogent Biosciences (COGT) assumed with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $28
> Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) resumed with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $58
> Model N (MODN) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $43
