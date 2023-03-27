First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 27

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> CONMED (CNMD) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $124

> Corning (GLW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $38

> Equinix (EQIX) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $785

> KeyCorp (KEY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $20

> M&T Bank (MTB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $155

> Marqeta (MQ) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $5.50

> Orange (ORAN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Pinterest (PINS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $35

> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at SVB Securities; tgt raised to $976

> Roku (ROKU) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $75

> Sanofi (SNY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> Victory Capital (VCTR) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $35

> Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $260

Downgrades:

> Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $185

> Digital Realty Trust (DLR) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $100

> DISH Network (DISH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $10

> Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $19

> Leidos (LDOS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $95

> Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $49

> Remitly Global (RELY) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> United Rentals (URI) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $300

> Wingstop (WING) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $160

Others:

> Cogent Biosciences (COGT) assumed with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $28

> Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) resumed with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $58

> Model N (MODN) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $43