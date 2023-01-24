Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 24

Upgrades:

> Chemours (CC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $43

> Con Edison (ED) upgraded to In-line from Underperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $92

> Eversource Energy (ES) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $92

> Hannon Armstrong Sust. Infr. (HASI) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $34

> IBM (IBM) upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $140

> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $39

> Mizuho Financial (MFG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

> Rolls Royce PLC (RYCEY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Swatch (SWGAY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

> Universal Health (UHS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $167

> West Fraser (WFG) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $95

> Xylem (XYL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $124

Downgrades:

> Amcor (AMCR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $11.70

> Bank of Hawaii (BOH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt $71

> Canada Goose (GOOS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird

> CapStar Financial (CSTR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $18.50

> CapStar Financial (CSTR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $19

> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $60

> Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson

> Dine Brands (DIN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Ericsson (ERIC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $4.90

> Fate Therapeutics (FATE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt lowered to $7

> Kilroy Realty (KRC) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $43

> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> N-able (NABL) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $11

> Peloton (PTON) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $12

> Sealed Air (SEE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $59

> St James’s Place PLC (STJPF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Toast (TOST) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $24

> TPG Inc. (TPG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $34

> V.F. Corp (VFC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $34v

> Vulcan Materials (VMC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $185

Others:

> Akamai Tech (AKAM) initiated with a Sell at Guggenheim; tgt $75

> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim

> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $134

> Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $125

> CubeSmart (CUBE) added to Analyst Current Favorites at Raymond James

> CyberArk (CYBR) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $147

> Darden Restaurants (DRI) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $155

> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $360

> DraftKings (DKNG) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $15

> F5 Networks (FFIV) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim

> Fortinet (FTNT) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim

> Fortinet (FTNT) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $69

> Freshworks (FRSH) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $18

> GlobalFoundries (GFS) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $70

> Okta (OKTA) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $90

> Palo Alto Networks (PANW) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $195

> Primo Water (PRMW) added to Analyst Current Favorites at Raymond James

> Progress Software (PRGS) assumed with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $60

> Qualys (QLYS) initiated with an Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $109

> Rapid7 (RPD) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $38

> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $70

> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $18

> SentinelOne (S) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $18

> Sprinklr (CXM) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $12

> Starbucks (SBUX) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $120

> Target (TGT) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $190

> Tenable (TENB) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $44

> United Micro (UMC) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital

> Varonis Systems (VRNS) initiated with an Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $25

> Virgin Galactic (SPCE) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Vitesse (VTS) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $23

> Yum! Brands (YUM) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $145

> Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $124