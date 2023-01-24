Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 24

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Chemours (CC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $43
> Con Edison (ED) upgraded to In-line from Underperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $92
> Eversource Energy (ES) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $92
> Hannon Armstrong Sust. Infr. (HASI) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $34
> IBM (IBM) upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $140
> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $39
> Mizuho Financial (MFG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
> Rolls Royce PLC (RYCEY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Swatch (SWGAY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
> Universal Health (UHS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $167
> West Fraser (WFG) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $95
> Xylem (XYL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $124
Downgrades:
> Amcor (AMCR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $11.70
> Bank of Hawaii (BOH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt $71
> Canada Goose (GOOS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird
> CapStar Financial (CSTR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $18.50
> CapStar Financial (CSTR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $19
> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $60
> Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson
> Dine Brands (DIN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Ericsson (ERIC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $4.90
> Fate Therapeutics (FATE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt lowered to $7
> Kilroy Realty (KRC) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $43
> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> N-able (NABL) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $11
> Peloton (PTON) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $12
> Sealed Air (SEE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $59
> St James’s Place PLC (STJPF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
> Toast (TOST) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $24
> TPG Inc. (TPG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $34
> V.F. Corp (VFC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $34v
> Vulcan Materials (VMC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $185
Others:
> Akamai Tech (AKAM) initiated with a Sell at Guggenheim; tgt $75
> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $134
> Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $125
> CubeSmart (CUBE) added to Analyst Current Favorites at Raymond James
> CyberArk (CYBR) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $147
> Darden Restaurants (DRI) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $155
> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $360
> DraftKings (DKNG) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $15
> F5 Networks (FFIV) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
> Fortinet (FTNT) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
> Fortinet (FTNT) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $69
> Freshworks (FRSH) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $18
> GlobalFoundries (GFS) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $70
> Okta (OKTA) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $90
> Palo Alto Networks (PANW) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $195
> Primo Water (PRMW) added to Analyst Current Favorites at Raymond James
> Progress Software (PRGS) assumed with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $60
> Qualys (QLYS) initiated with an Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $109
> Rapid7 (RPD) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $38
> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $70
> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $18
> SentinelOne (S) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $18
> Sprinklr (CXM) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $12
> Starbucks (SBUX) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $120
> Target (TGT) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $190
> Tenable (TENB) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $44
> United Micro (UMC) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital
> Varonis Systems (VRNS) initiated with an Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $25
> Virgin Galactic (SPCE) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Vitesse (VTS) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $23
> Yum! Brands (YUM) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $145
> Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $124
