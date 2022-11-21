First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 21, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $15

> Cullinan Management (CGEM) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $20

