Investing

First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 21, 2022 

24/7 Wall St. Staff
November 21, 2022 8:01 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Upgrades:

> CMS Energy (CMS) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $64

> Comerica (CMA) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $85

Downgrades:

> Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

Others:

> Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $15

> Cullinan Management (CGEM) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $20

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

With Inflation and Interest Rates Falling, 8 Blue Chips With Huge Dividends Are...

Raymond James Has 5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Under $10 With 85% to 370% Upside...

Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett's Lead and Says Buy Top...

5 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Now After the Worse Sector Sell-Off in...