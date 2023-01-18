First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 18

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> GoDaddy (GDDY) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $103
> Lightspeed (LSPD) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt $21
> Marqeta (MQ) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at SMBC Nikko; tgt $8
> Myriad Genetics (MYGN) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $25
> Natera (NTRA) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $58
Downgrades:
> Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $210
> BlackLine (BL) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $63
> Chegg (CHGG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
> Graphite Bio (GRPH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $3
> IBM (IBM) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $148
> Levi Strauss (LEVI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $17
> Mercantile Bank (MBWM) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> YETI Holdings (YETI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt $47
Others:
> Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $310
> Applied Materials (AMAT) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $132
> ICHOR Corporation (ICHR) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $37
> KLA Corporation (KLAC) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $505
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $48
> Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $115
