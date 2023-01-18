First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 18

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> GoDaddy (GDDY) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $103

> Lightspeed (LSPD) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt $21

> Marqeta (MQ) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at SMBC Nikko; tgt $8

> Myriad Genetics (MYGN) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $25

> Natera (NTRA) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $58

Downgrades:

> Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $210

> BlackLine (BL) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $63

> Chegg (CHGG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

> Graphite Bio (GRPH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $3

> IBM (IBM) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $148

> Levi Strauss (LEVI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $17

> Mercantile Bank (MBWM) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> YETI Holdings (YETI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt $47

Others:

> Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $310

> Applied Materials (AMAT) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $132

> ICHOR Corporation (ICHR) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $37

> KLA Corporation (KLAC) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $505

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $48

> Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $115