First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at MKM Partners; tgt $95
> Chubb (CB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt $240
> Equifax (EFX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt $230
> FMC Corp (FMC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $149
> Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $7
> Resources Connection (RGP) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $58
Downgrades:
> Banco Bradesco (BBD) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $3.50
> Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $5
> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Cambium Networks (CMBM) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $26
> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Corteva (CTVA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $71
> Grainger (GWW) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt $630
> Leslie’s (LESL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $16
> MorphoSys (MOR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
> MorphoSys (MOR) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup
> Viasat (VSAT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Volta (VLTA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Westlake Corporation (WLK) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $109
Others:
> Amazon (AMZN) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $118
> Chewy (CHWY) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $33
> eBay (EBAY) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $44
> Etsy (ETSY) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $116
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $36
> Netflix (NFLX) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $370
> Shopify (SHOP) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $30
> Stagwell (STGW) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $13
> Wayfair (W) initiated with an Underperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $20
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.