First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Upgrades:

> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at MKM Partners; tgt $95

> Chubb (CB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt $240

> Equifax (EFX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt $230

> FMC Corp (FMC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $149

> Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $7

> Resources Connection (RGP) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $58

Downgrades:

> Banco Bradesco (BBD) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $3.50

> Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $5

> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Cambium Networks (CMBM) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $26

> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Corteva (CTVA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $71

> Grainger (GWW) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt $630

> Leslie’s (LESL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $16

> MorphoSys (MOR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

> MorphoSys (MOR) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup

> Viasat (VSAT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Volta (VLTA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Westlake Corporation (WLK) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $109

Others:

> Amazon (AMZN) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $118

> Chewy (CHWY) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $33

> eBay (EBAY) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $44

> Etsy (ETSY) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $116

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $36

> Netflix (NFLX) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $370

> Shopify (SHOP) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $30

> Stagwell (STGW) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $13

> Wayfair (W) initiated with an Underperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $20